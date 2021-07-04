Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £2,751 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 175.04 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

