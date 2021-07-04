Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $21,973,140.90 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William C. Rhodes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoZone alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,551.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $201,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.