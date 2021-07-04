Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) CFO Sells $384,300.00 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EAR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.94. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $6,411,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

