Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

