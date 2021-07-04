Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $103,324.77 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00791459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

