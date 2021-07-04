Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

