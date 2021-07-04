InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Update

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NSPR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 114,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,317. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InspireMD by 753.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

