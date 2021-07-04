International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

