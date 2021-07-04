International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in June

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ IGIC remained flat at $$9.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 703.0% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 153,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.