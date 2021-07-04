International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 976,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 193,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $547.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

