Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $46,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 6,496,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,449. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18.

