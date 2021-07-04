Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

