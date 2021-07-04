InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338,012.10

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $338,012.10 and $22,146.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

