IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.99 million, a P/E ratio of 370.67 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 228,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

