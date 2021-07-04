iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,954,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.37.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.