iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,840,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $262.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.94. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

