Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISCNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

