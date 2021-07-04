James E. Flynn Purchases 685,710 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

