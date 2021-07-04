JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $36,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

