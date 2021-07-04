Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated British Foods plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.