Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

