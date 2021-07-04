Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tata Motors Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTM. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

