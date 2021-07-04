Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $105,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

