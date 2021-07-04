Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHGG. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

