John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

