John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 6,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,096. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

