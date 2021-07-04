Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,625 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.