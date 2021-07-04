Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.