Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $403.71 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $276.14 and a 52-week high of $404.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

