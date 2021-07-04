Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.54 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.72. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

