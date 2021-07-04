Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

