Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 577,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

