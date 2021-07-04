Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

