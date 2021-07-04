Joseph D. Margolis Sells 3,750 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EXR opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

