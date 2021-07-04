JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.90 ($114.00).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €87.90 ($103.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.14. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

