JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $444,000.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

