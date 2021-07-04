JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 83,032 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of Heritage Financial worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.96 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $862.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

