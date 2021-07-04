JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 92,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $880.03 million, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

