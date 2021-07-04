JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7 Million Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.66% of NGL Energy Partners worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NGL opened at $2.53 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

