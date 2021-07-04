JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $290.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $194.84 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

