JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

