JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HESM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $632.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

