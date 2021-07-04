JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Buys £14,960 in Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £14,960 ($19,545.34).
Shares of JRS stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 701.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 12-month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 754 ($9.85).
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile
