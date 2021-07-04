JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Buys £14,960 in Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £14,960 ($19,545.34).

Shares of JRS stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 701.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 12-month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 754 ($9.85).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

