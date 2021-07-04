JUST Reaches Market Cap of $121.21 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $121.21 million and $45.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00135559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00167075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.66 or 1.00318543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

