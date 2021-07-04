JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 30.1% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $7,725.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

