JustLiquidity (JUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,889.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $48,889.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $32.84 or 0.00092733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00167816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.21 or 1.00094724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002922 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.