Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 850.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKKUF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $$31.25 during midday trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

