Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,937.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $79,937.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,350.25 or 1.00065537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

