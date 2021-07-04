Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 299.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.