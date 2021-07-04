Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 662,355 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 662,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,884,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 299,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

